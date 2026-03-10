Bring 2L sqm for community farming, govt will give 90% subsidy: CM to MLAs

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, said that the government is ready to provide a subsidy of up to 90 per cent for required infrastructure if MLAs submit proposals for community farming projects in their constituencies on a minimum of two lakh square metres of land.

“Our ZAO will co-ordinate,” Sawant said, responding to a calling attention motion raised by Poriem BJP MLA Deviya Rane, who sought to know the steps taken by the state government, or proposed to be taken, to provide infrastructure support schemes such as fencing, irrigation facilities and agricultural machinery, particularly for small and marginal farmers, including women farmers engaged in paddy cultivation, vegetable farming, and general agricultural activities in Sattari taluka.

Sawant said that the government issues Krishi Cards to farmers whose names have been included as tenants in alvara land. He said the government has also started issuing Krishi Cards to farmers whose names have been included as tenants in evacuee properties.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the contribution of agriculture to Goa’s GDP is only about 5 per cent.

“This was Goa’s backbone much before mining. But if you look at it today, the government has failed to support the farmers,” Alemao said.

He said that the government must clarify what relaxations it plans to provide to farmers, whether through community farming, contract farming or in cases where farmers do not possess Krishi Cards.

“Other states are talking about doubling the farmers’ income, but here basic things like irrigation and fencing are not available. This clearly means that the farmers are left to struggle on their own,” he said.

Alemao said that agriculture in Goa has been declining due to policy decisions. “The focus is more on tourism and real estate rather than agriculture. If farmers do not receive this basic support, many will abandon farming,” he said.