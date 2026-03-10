CCP asked to consider relocation of fuel stations, create parking: Govt

Panaji: The Goa government has requested the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) to explore the possibility of relocating fuel stations along the D B Marg and to construct additional multi-level car parking facilities in Panaji to reduce traffic congestion in the state capital.

In a reply to a question asked by St Andre RGP MLA Viresh Borkar in the state Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that traffic police have identified the absence of off-street parking and the heavy influx of vehicles as primary causes of traffic congestion in Panaji.

Borkar had sought information on whether the Traffic Police and concerned departments had identified the primary causes of traffic congestion in the city, including casino-related traffic, tourist inflow, roadside parking, encroachments, narrow roads and infrastructure constraints, wrong-side entry and other factors.

In a reply tabled in the House, Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the Traffic Police have taken action to reduce congestion by deploying traffic personnel at strategic locations, while short-term and long-term measures have been suggested to the Transport Department.

The reply further said all casino operators have been directed to follow the devised parking arrangements and designated pick-up and drop-off points for casino customers and staff. Casino operators have also been directed to inform their customers to park vehicles at the multi-level car parking facility.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation has been requested to install sufficient directional signboards, while the CCP has been asked to construct additional multi-level car parking facilities in city.

The written reply also said that according to the Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd (IPSCDL), a comprehensive mobility plan for Goa and a parking master plan for Panaji have been drafted by IPSCDL, and the final reports have been circulated to all concerned stakeholders for implementation.