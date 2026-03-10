As campaigning ends, Panaji poll battle brews over civic concerns

Soiru Velip

Panaji: Campaigning for the general election to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) ended on Monday with polls set for March 11. With the emergence of

the ‘Aami Panjekar’ panel supported by Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister and former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, the panel backed by Panaji MLA and Minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to face anti-incumbency in several wards.

Despite the BJP stronghold in Panaji, Monserrate has single-handedly managed to retain control of CCP for the past 20 years even when he was in the opposition. Currently, the Taleigao strongman is with the BJP, but he apparently faces anti-incumbency in several wards over the non-resolution of several civic issues in the state capital.

There are 79 candidates in the fray across 30 wards. The Monserrate–BJP backed panel and the Aami Panjekar panel have fielded candidates in all the wards, while 18 are contesting the election as independents.

Residents across Panaji have been raising concerns over unresolved civic issues such as poor waste management, damaged internal roads, inadequate parking facilities and recurring flooding in low-lying areas during the monsoon.

Many voters said that despite being in control of the civic body for several years, the Babush-backed panel has failed to provide long-term solutions to these problems. Locals have also pointed out that issues such as pay parking, traffic congestion in the city centre and the lack of proper footpaths continue to inconvenience daily commuters and residents.

Political observers said that opposition candidates and independent panels are trying to capitalise on this dissatisfaction among voters. They said the upcoming civic election may witness a more competitive contest compared to previous years as multiple candidates attempt to challenge the dominance of the Babush-backed group.

However, supporters of Monserrate said several developmental works have been undertaken in the city, including road repairs, beautification projects and improvements in civic services. They said the panel continues to enjoy strong grassroots support and that the electorate will recognise the efforts taken to address urban challenges.