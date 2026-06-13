Custodial assault case: 2 PSIs at Maina-Curtorim stn suspended

NT Reporter

Panaji/Margao

Goa Police on Friday suspended PSI Gaurav Naik and PSI Sanket Naik, both attached to the Maina-Curtorim Police Station, following a preliminary fact-finding inquiry into allegations that five youths, including a minor, were assaulted while in police custody.

Earlier, three policemen — two police constables and one head constable — were suspended in connection with the same incident.

A senior police officer said that the two PSI officers were suspended based on the preliminary fact-finding report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (South Goa) to police headquarters.

Earlier, the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought reports from the police after a report was published in local newspapers.

In its order, the commission directed the Superintendent of Police, South Goa, and the Police Inspector of Maina-Curtorim Police Station to submit detailed reports by June 17.

Allegations were made by five youths, including a minor, who claimed they were subjected to physical assault and humiliating treatment while in custody at the Maina-Curtorim Police Station after being brought there following a clash between rival groups at Davorlim.

According to the complaint, the youths

alleged that they were beaten and mistreated during questioning.