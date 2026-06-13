Sparse rainfall pushes deficit above 40%, mercury level crosses 34°C

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa has recorded a sharp rise in its rainfall deficit after monsoon activity weakened over the last two days, even as maximum temperatures in Panaji climbed to 3.5°C above the normal temperature of 30.7°C during what

is typically a wet phase of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall persisted across the state until June 10 but weakened significantly thereafter. Only isolated and scattered showers were reported from parts of Pernem, Ponda and Sanguem, while many areas recorded little or no rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The state’s rainfall deficit has widened from 26.6 per cent on June 10 to 40.3 per cent. Between June 1 and 12, Goa received 154 mm of rainfall against the normal 257.9 mm.

During the latest week, the state recorded 120.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 197.9 mm, reflecting a deficit of 39 per cent.

An IMD official said reduced cloud cover and sparse rainfall over the last two days had allowed daytime temperatures to rise above normal levels.

On Friday, the Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 34.2°C. Historical IMD records show that temperatures in the upper 33°C range during June are relatively uncommon. A maximum temperature of 34.3°C was recorded on June 5, 2022, 33.8°C on June 1, 2018, and June 6, 2017. The highest June temperature recorded at the station remains 36.4°C on June 7, 2023.

Despite the present lull, IMD’s extended-range outlook indicates that rainfall is likely to remain below normal across the state during June 12-18. However, rainfall is expected to revive during June 19-25, with above-normal to excess rainfall forecast over the state.

Weather officials said the current conditions

indicate a temporary pause in monsoon activity rather than a prolonged weakening phase.