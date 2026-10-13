1,800 PWD workers assured regularisation within 2 months

NT Reporter

Panaji

Around 1,800 workers employed through the Goa Public Works Department (PWD) Labour Supply Society have been assured that their services will be regularised within two months, along with

applicable benefits.

The assurance was given by PWD officials during a meeting with representatives of the society at the PWD head office in Altinho.

“The union had been waiting for over three months for a concrete response after submitting a memorandum to PWD Minister Digambar Kamat and the Principal Chief Engineer,” Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Federation state president advocate Ajay Prabhugaonkar told reporters. The union welcomed

the decision.

Prabhugaonkar said the workers had been uncertain about their future but had now received clarity regarding the extension of benefits in accordance with the relevant notification.

Prabhugaonkar said Kamat had earlier assured the union that the workers would receive the applicable benefits and had asked its representatives to meet the concerned

PWD officials.

He said the department’s response had been encouraging and expressed hope that the process would be expedited and completed before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Prabhugaonkar also said that the Supreme Court had granted the state government four months for the process. He said the department is working on a war footing to complete the necessary formalities as soon as possible.

Member of the PWD Labour Supply Society staff Anushree Chodankar also welcomed the assurance.

The long-pending regularisation of PWD Labour Supply Society workers has been a major concern, with many having served the state for decades on daily wages or contractual terms without adequate job security.

In August, the Supreme Court directed the Goa government to regularise the services of workers employed through the PWD Labour Supply Society, observing that the state could not deny regularisation after benefiting from their long years of service.