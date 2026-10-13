Target BJP, not Cong, Vijai tells AAP, seeks oppn unity

NT Reporter

Margao

Fatorda MLA and Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Monday called on Goa’s opposition parties to unite to restore voters allegedly wrongly deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) before the next Assembly election.

Sardesai alleged that the BJP was using the Election Commission to manipulate elections and said a significant number of non-BJP minority voters had been deleted in Goa, particularly in Fatorda. He also criticised the state and central BJP leadership for the reception given to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during his visit to Goa.

Calling Kumar an “enemy of the nation’s interests”, Sardesai alleged that thousands of genuine Goan voters had been deleted and supported the opposition’s demand for action against the CEC.

Sardesai, who has faced criticism from constituents over the GFP’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said AAP should focus on challenging the BJP over alleged electoral malpractice rather than targeting Congress.

He said the GFP was prepared to explore all options to uphold the people’s mandate ahead of his planned political announcement after Dussehra.

“As a local party, my priority is Goa. I am indifferent to political developments in Delhi or Punjab,” he said.

Sources said that Sardesai was likely to join efforts to form a broader opposition alliance.