After MLAs, Santhosh meets state, district mandal leaders

NT Reporter

Panaji

After meeting BJP MLAs and MPs on Sunday to discuss preparations for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, the party’s national General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh on Monday held meetings with state office-bearers, mandal presidents, district presidents, general secretaries and morcha office-bearers to discuss organisational strengthening.

Santhosh, along with Sah Sanghatan Mantri Shivprakash, interacted with state office-bearers, mandal presidents, district presidents and general secretaries in the presence of state president Damodar Naik, Goa Prabhari Bharati Pawar and Sah Prabhari Anil Antony.

In a social media post, the BJP stated that the interaction focused on organisational strengthening, coordination and the effective implementation of party programmes at the state, district and grassroots levels.

Santhosh and other senior party leaders also interacted with morcha office-bearers.

“A detailed discussion was held on strengthening the organisation, enhancing the role of morchas, expanding grassroots outreach and working collectively to further strengthen BJP’s presence across Goa,” the party stated.

On Sunday, the BJP held a meeting of its ministers, MPs and MLAs at Atal Bhavan to discuss preparations for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. Senior party leaders sought suggestions from legislators on electoral strategy, public outreach and the prevailing political situation.