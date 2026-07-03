New traffic signals at Navelim switched off 40 min after launch

Margao: Electronic traffic signals installed at the busy Navelim junction were switched off within about 40 minutes of being activated on Wednesday after long traffic snarls were reported on all connecting roads.

The newly activated automated signal timers led to heavy congestion, with bumper-to-bumper traffic building up on roads leading to the junction. Hundreds of commuters were caught in the traffic for an extended period.

Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar was among those caught in the congestion and remained stranded for nearly 20 minutes. He later directed the Margao Traffic Cell to suspend the operation of the newly installed traffic signals to restore the flow of vehicles.

“The electronic signalling system is not suitable for a busy junction such as Navelim because of the multiple closely spaced intersections and the narrow road layout. A decision to suspend the signals was taken after several residents contacted me seeking their immediate deactivation,” said Tuenkar.

He said concerns over the installation of the traffic signals had also been raised earlier, including by the Navelim parish priest.

However, he said the private company responsible for the installation restarted the traffic signals after launch despite the direction to suspend them, resulting in long vehicle queues on both sides of the junction.

Commuters said the junction’s multiple intersections leave little scope for a signalised traffic system. They said traffic signals had been installed there on earlier occasions but were withdrawn after causing congestion. They also said traffic movement remains largely smooth during non-peak hours and that traffic during busy periods is effectively managed by the Traffic Cell with the help of volunteers.