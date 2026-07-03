Green activists raise alarm over marking of 173 trees across Panaji

Panaji: The Goa Green Brigade has alleged that 173 trees across Panaji, including 63 along 18th June Road, have been marked for possible felling or pruning. It has given the government seven days to clarify the exercise, failing which it said it would initiate legal action.

Addressing residents during a protest, Goa Green Brigade convenor Avertino Miranda said the markings had raised concern among activists, who were unsure whether the trees were marked for pruning or felling.

“We don’t know whether this is for trimming or cutting. One hundred seventy-three trees are marked,” Miranda said.

He said the organisation had given the authorities seven days to respond. “It is high time the government stops this cutting and puts a stop to cutting and trimming. In seven days, if they don’t respond, then we have to take legal action,” he said.

Miranda said the brigade had documented 173 marked trees across Panaji, including 63 on 18th June Road, and would extend its survey to other parts of the city if similar markings were found.

Historian Prajal Sakhardande said many of the avenue trees dated back to the Portuguese period. “These are all planted by the Portuguese in 1940, 86 years ago. These are nearly 90-year-old trees,” he said.

Sakhardande said experts should first examine the condition of the trees before any pruning or felling was undertaken. “First find out, get an expert or somebody who has knowledge, experience how to trim or how to save,” he said. Miranda said Panaji’s tree cover forms an important part of the city’s character and appealed to the Corporation of the City of Panaji and other authorities to clarify who had authorised the work.

“We don’t know whether it is CCP, whether it is Forest Department or the locals are asking for cutting of trees,” he said.

Conservationist Arti Das said mature trees play an important role in mitigating the effects of rising temperatures and climate change. She said they provide valuable ecological benefits when properly maintained.

The activists said they had submitted representations to the municipal and forest authorities seeking suspension of any tree cutting until scientific assessments and public consultations were carried out.

Citizens will meet Panaji Mayor on Friday, 4pm to submit a written plea to freeze all further cutting and trimming of trees in the capital city with the exception of any tree posing serious danger to life and property only after consulting tree expert.

After meeting the Mayor, the delegation will meet the North Collector and Range Forest Officer, North Goa.