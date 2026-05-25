Goa Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Ponda: Due to rising input costs fuelled by the ongoing crisis, the Goa State Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited or Goa Dairy has increased milk prices starting May 25.

Prices have been increased by Re 1 per half-litre and Rs 2 per litre across all variants with the exception of High Fat Milk (Gold). The announcement came through a circular released by Goa Dairy on Sunday.

Despite the revision in the retail sale prices of milk packets, Goa Dairy milk continues to be available at lower rates than several other dairy brands in the market, while maintaining quality standards, said Goa Dairy.