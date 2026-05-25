‘Gaondongrem kidney disease risk linked to untreated water, lifestyle’

Study calls for stronger public health intervention

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: A preliminary socio-environmental and toxicological study in Gaondongrem village in Canacona taluka has raised concerns over potential long-term vulnerabilities to Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology (CKDu).

Researchers attribute these risks to untreated water consumption, labour-intensive farming, poor healthcare access and traditional lifestyle practices.

The findings were published in the 2026 international journal Kidney International Reports under the title ‘Vulnerabilities Linked to Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology (CKDu) in Gaondongrem, Canacona, India: A Preliminary Socio-Environmental and Toxicological Study.’

The authors undertook the study because Canacona taluka has been identified as a region at potential risk for CKDu, and there was a lack of detailed, location-specific investigation into the disease within Goa. The report noted that Gaondongrem’s unique terrain, farming-based livelihood and dependence on natural water sources made it a significant setting for studying these vulnerabilities.

Utilising semi-structured interviews, field observations and water sampling from eight locations across the village, the researchers found that villagers depend heavily on springs, bore wells and seasonal waterfalls for domestic and agricultural purposes, with many households consuming boiled but otherwise untreated water. Additionally, the community is deeply engaged in paddy cultivation and labour-intensive farming year-round.

Among the study’s more striking observations was the widespread use of chuna (lime powder made of mussel shells) as a non-tobacco chewable substance among field workers and older individuals. The report also highlighted minimal awareness regarding kidney health and inadequate medical follow-up from earlier kidney-related studies in the region.

Furthermore, residents in isolated hilly areas face major healthcare challenges, living nearly two hours away from the nearest dialysis centre.

Preliminary water analysis showed near-neutral pH values between 6.9 and 7.4, moderate hardness levels ranging from 180 to 340 mg/L (milligrams per litre) and conductivity between 320 and 670 μS/cm (microSiemens per centimetre). Toxicological analysis detected selenium levels of 2.7-3.4 ppm (parts per million), potassium levels from 0.05-2.01 ppm and arsenic concentrations between 0.10-0.42 ppm. Other heavy metals, including cadmium, lead, nickel and cobalt, were negligible or below detectable limits.

Although the detected concentrations remained within permissible standards, the researchers cautioned that the detection of these elements indicates possible chronic, low-level exposure that could underlie CKDu vulnerability in Gaondongrem.

In conclusion, the researchers warned that Gaondongrem’s population faces overlapping socio-environmental vulnerabilities, stating that untreated water use, difficult working conditions, restricted healthcare access and traditional practices may all contribute to increased risk in this local context. The study called for closer monitoring, long-term research and stronger public health interventions in the region.

The research was conducted by Sravya Kandukuri, Avelyno D’Costa and Seema Vishwakarma from the School of Biological Sciences and Biotechnology at Goa University.