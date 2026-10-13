BJP stages protests in Panaji, Margao against Cong MP

NT Reporter

Panaji/Margao

The BJP Mahila Morcha staged protests in Panaji and Margao on Monday, demanding the resignation of Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment involving JNU students.

The protests were part of a nationwide campaign.

In Margao, the South Goa Mahila Morcha staged a protest in front of the Margao Municipal building, led by Dr Sneha Bhagwat. Bhagwat told reporters that Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Akoijam and demanded his resignation.

Akoijam has rejected the allegations, stating that he was the victim of a BJP political witch hunt.

In Panaji, Mahila Morcha members questioned the Congress leadership’s response to the allegations and said women’s safety and dignity should not be treated selectively. They also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident involving a woman police constable in Delhi, questioning the party’s commitment to ‘nari samman’ (respect for women).

The BJP members said the party’s government had consistently emphasised respect for women.

No police personnel were present at the site of the Margao protest to regulate traffic.