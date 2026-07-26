Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra throng Sankhali temple for Ashadhi Ekadashi

NT Reporter

Sankhali

Thousands of Warkaris and devotees from Goa and neighbouring Maharashtra thronged the Shri Viththal-Rukmini Temple at Viththalapur in Sankhali, popularly known as Goa’s ‘Prati Pandharpur’, to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The temple premises echoed with chants of ‘Dnyanoba Tukaram’, ‘Pundalik Varada Hari Viththal’ and ‘Jai Jai Ram Krishna Hari’ as devotees gathered from the early hours to seek blessings.

The celebrations began with Kakad Aarti, followed by Maha Abhishek, a special Maha Puja of Lord Viththal and Goddess Rukmini, Haripath, bhajans, kirtans, namasmaran and a traditional palkhi procession. The temple was decorated with flowers,

while the temple committee and volunteers made arrangements for darshan, crowd management, mahaprasad distribution and traffic regulation.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the temple and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Goa. Extending Ashadhi Ekadashi greetings, he stressed the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage, the teachings of the saints and the values of the Warkari tradition for future generations. He also called for strengthening the ideals of harmony, brotherhood and spirituality.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, state BJP president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik, MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Premendra Shet, along with other elected representatives and public figures, also offered prayers.

The celebrations saw the participation of social

workers, Warkari groups, temple committee office-bearers, village residents and devotees. Bhajan mandals rendered abhangas by saints including Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev and Eknath.

Traditional Warkari processions carrying saffron flags entered the temple premises to the beats of tal and mridanga. Women devotees and youth volunteers also participated in large numbers. Many devotees observed a day-long fast before taking darshan and receiving mahaprasad.