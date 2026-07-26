Fight for education reforms must continue, says Congress

NT Reporter

Panaji

Congratulating students on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an outcome of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG examination paper leak, Congress in Goa stressed the

need for education reforms and eradicating the corrupt system.

Congress leader Yuri Alemao said Pradhan’s resignation is the victory of the youth of the country, who protested against the injustice meted out to them and against faulty education policies and the corrupt management of entrance exams. “The corrupt system should be eradicated, and this is the first step towards it. Kudos to our youth…”, said Alemao.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said, “Relentless protests and opposition unity have forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan out. Rahul Gandhi stood firm with India’s youth from the moment the NEET scam broke. But the fight isn’t over. We won’t rest until there’s complete reform, justice for attacked students, and an apology from the PM. Salute to the youth,” said Chodankar.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, GPCC working president Sunil Kawthankar said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should not take the moral high ground on the resignation of Pradhan. “Continued lies, failures and misgovernance will soon send you home, as voters in Goa this time will be voting on ‘high moral ground,” he said.

Archit Naik, president

of Goa Pradesh Youth Congress said that this is a

victory for the voice of

every student, parent, and citizen who stood up for accountability.

“But, while a resignation marks an important step, it cannot undo the irreparable damage caused to the dreams, trust and future of countless students,” said Naik adding that “the fight was never about one individual—it was always about ensuring justice, restoring faith in our education system and protecting the aspirations of India’s youth. The struggle for a fair, transparent, and accountable education system must continue”.