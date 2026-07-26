No one can ignore youth’s voice: Sardesai

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Forward Party has welcomed the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a victory for India’s youth, students and parents who fought for fairness, transparency and accountability in the education system.

“The youth and students of our nation have won; their relentless struggle for accountability and fairness has sent a clear message that no one can ignore the voice of India’s youth forever,” it added.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said that the resignation acknowledges responsibility, further stressing that justice for the 21 students who lost their lives and education reforms must follow.

Sardesai also demanded action against alleged police brutality on protesting students and called for a fair investigation into FIRs filed against them.

“Reports of FIRs being registered against students in different parts of the country are deeply concerning,” he added.

GFP general secretary Durgadas Kamat said that resignation is not the end of the battle, but the beginning of the accountability.

“Now fix the system, ensure transparent examinations, punish those behind the paper leaks and restore the faith of India’s youth,”

he said.