50 more MBBS seats approved for GMC

‘Rectify shortcomings’

Panaji: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 additional MBBS seats at the Goa Medical College.

The decision will increase the total intake of students at the medical college from existing 200 to 250 from the academic year 2026–27.

The approval was granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), subject to the GMC addressing certain faculty–related deficiencies noted during the assessment. The NMC has directed the college to rectify the shortcomings within 90 days and submit a compliance report.

With the additional seats, more students will get the opportunity to pursue MBBS course at Goa’s premier government medical college from the upcoming academic session.

Reacting to the NMC decision, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said 50 additional MBBS seats at GMC will strengthen Goa’s medical education.

“The move will create greater opportunities for aspiring medical students, especially Goan youth, and strengthen Goa’s medical education ecosystem and healthcare workforce,” he added, expressing gratitude to the NMC for its continued support in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.