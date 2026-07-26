Pradhan’s resignation reflects his sense of responsibility: Sawant

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Saturday,

said that the resignation by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra

Pradhan reflected the same sense of responsibility that has marked his four decades in public life.

In a social media post, Sawant said that Pradhan had served the nation with “conviction and tireless energy” in various roles, beginning with student activism and later as Union Minister.

“The resignation decision reflects the same sense of responsibility

that has marked his four decades in public life,”

he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pradhan had made significant contributions while heading the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, including taking the benefits of the Ujjwala scheme to crores of households, before leading the Ministry of Education.

Sawant said that Pradhan’s leadership in implementing the National Education Policy would leave a lasting imprint on the country’s education ecosystem.

“I thank Pradhan for his years of dedicated service,” he added.

Expressing confidence in Pradhan’s future role, Sawant said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he would continue contributing towards the goal of a “Viksit Bharat.”

“Wishing you good health and strength in the journey ahead,” the Chief Minister said.