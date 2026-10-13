Thousands of devotees throng Colva Famato seek blessings of Infant Jesus

NT Reporter

Margao

Thousands of devotees from different faiths gathered at Our Lady of Merces Church, Colva, on Monday to seek the blessings of Menino Jesus (Infant Jesus) during the traditional

Fama celebrations.

The theme for this year’s feast was ‘Abide in Me’. Devotees arrived from distant areas for the Fama, popularly known as ‘Maddi’, which marks the commencement of the nine-day novenas. Many expressed gratitude for blessings received from the Infant Jesus.

The main Fama Mass was celebrated at 5.30 am, following the removal of the Infant Jesus statuette from its altar niche by assistant parish priest Fr Jude Coelho, assisted by Confraria members. After a procession and the blessing of the banner, the statuette was presented for public veneration. As part of the observance, devotees placed their infants and children under the age of three upon the altar.

“I attend every year without fail to offer candles and flowers in gratitude for the favours granted by Infant Jesus. We were previously childless, a neighbour first brought us here and prayed for us to conceive. Within a year, I became pregnant and we were blessed with a son, who is now four years old. May Infant Jesus grant His blessings upon us all,” said a middle-aged woman waiting in the queue.

Colva police and traffic officials assisted the church committees with traffic management and the maintenance of law and order during the event. Stalls selling traditional sweets and toys were set up in the vicinity of the church.

Members of the Confraria of Santissimo Sacramento, Menino Jesus and Nossa Senhora de Merces, along with Fabrica members and the laity, participated in the Mass celebrated by parish priest Fr Polly Lobo, the assistant parish priest and several visiting clergy.