LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A disturbing message

The recent decision of the Goa government to deny permission for a protest Azad Maidan in Panaji demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls raises serious questions with regards to the right to dissent. On Sunday, Azad Maidan resembled a fortress, with police barricades erected to prevent protesters from entering the ground. Several people, including volunteers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were detained while attempting to join the demonstration. Such a heavy-handed response to a peaceful protest sends a disturbing message to citizens who wish to exercise their democratic rights. The question that arises is on what grounds was permission denied? If there were genuine concerns about public order, the authorities should have considered reasonable conditions to facilitate the protest. The police cannot be allowed to treat every protest as a threat to law and order. A blanket denial cannot become a convenient answer. The Constitution guarantees citizens the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. Azad Maidan belongs to the people of Goa, and its democratic character must be preserved.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Right trampled

A massive cross-section of Goans gathered near Azad Maidan on Sunday, backing the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party and ‘Enough is Enough’ movement, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and scrapping the electoral rolls revision. The government, after denying permission on flimsy grounds to please the Centre, turned Azad Maidan into a barricaded fortress. Deploying heavy police forces, they treated citizens as anti-social elements. Why are hate-mongers allowed to hold unauthorised demonstrations inside Azad Maidan to divide Goans, while peaceful citizens protecting their fundamental voting right are blocked? The government urges patriotic chest-thumping but deny basic democratic rights. After witnessing Sunday’s treatment of protesters, the government should rename the Azad Maidan. It appears that ruling party leaders enjoy political rights there.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

On voter deletions

The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Central Election Commissioner are bound to serve with honesty and democratic accountability. In light of ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the arbitrary deletion of 13 crore registered voters under the special intensive revision (SIR), questions regarding due process demand urgent answers. How were these citizens enrolled initially, only to face disenfranchisement without proper showcause notices? Deletions across West Bengal and Bihar are especially stark. Furthermore, reconstituting the selection committee—replacing the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister—created an executive majority, raising serious concerns of partisan influence over voter list revisions. Leadership requires owning responsibility. The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and CEC must gracefully clarify these instructions and admit errors. Failing to accept accountability for wrongfully stripping citizens of fundamental voting rights amounts to cheating the electorate, warranting strict prosecution under law.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

Exam malpractice

This refers to the news report ‘Civilian defence staffer among 2 held for impersonation in IIT-Goa exam’ (NT, October 12, 2026). If not for the alertness shown by the CISF during airport screening, the culprits from outside the state would have gone scot-free. Action must be taken against administrators, management and those responsible for the smooth conduct of the particular exam. They should be prosecuted like the NEET paper leak accused. I must also mention here that my complaint lodged with Margao police three months ago regarding a Mumbai-based criminal duping Goans through local classifieds remains unanswered.

Prathiksha Nelson D’costa, Margao

Disaster preparedness

Natural disasters like floods and earthquakes strike without warning. The consequences of unabated climate change, combined with leaders’ failure to address the issue on a war footing, are deeply worrying. Financial implications of natural disasters are huge, while international funding remains insufficient. Approximately $12 billion to $33 billion are spent annually to prevent natural disasters and lessen their impact. The United Nations is in the forefront in pushing countries to invest heavily in disaster warning and prevention mechanisms, instead of spending billions only after the damage is done. In 1989, the UN began observing the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on October 13. ‘Resilience starts at home’, the theme for 2026, implies that the impact of disaster is felt at home and, therefore, the home acts as the first line of defence.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola