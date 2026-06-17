‘Lift curbs on commercial LPG now that war is over’

NT Reporter

Panaji

With the peace deal reached to end the war, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has called for restrictions on commercial LPG supplies to the hospitality and food service industry to be lifted.

During the war period, the Centre prioritised LPG supply to domestic consumers and reduced sales to commercial users, GCCI said.

“The move severely affected hotels, restaurants, bakeries, canteens and catering establishments, as commercial cooking in Goa depends largely on LPG. The restrictions should be lifted before the tourist season,” the chamber stated.

GCCI also said it expects the Union government to first stabilise fuel prices and then reduce them.

“Diesel is a core input for fishing, logistics, inter-state cargo, and tourism transport in the state. For Goa’s MSMEs in Verna, Kundaim and Ponda, even a Rs 2-3 per litre decrease in price will provide meaningful relief on transport and generator costs, while for tourism a price reduction will help in keeping taxi, bus and aviation fuel bills in check,” GCCI said.

The chamber also said it expects shipping operations to return to normal in the coming days.

“Goan exporters of pharma, packaged food and light engineering goods saw order deliveries delayed and working capital stretched. With the Strait reopening, the hope is that container movement will smoothen, freight rates will cool, and buyers in the Gulf will restart procurement, restoring confidence for exporters who ship through JNPT and Mormugao,” it said.

GCCI president Pratima Dhond said, “Our immediate priority is the restoration of commercial LPG supply for the hospitality sector. We also expect petrol and diesel prices to soften as crude stabilises. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz should bring freight and insurance costs down, allowing Goan exporters to reconnect with West Asia markets.”