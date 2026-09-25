2 new Ro-Ro ferries likely on Divar–Sao Pedro route by Feb

Panaji: The River Navigation Department (RND) is set to expand the Ro-Ro ferry network with the introduction of two new 21-m ferries on the Divar–Sao Pedro route. The service is expected to commence early 2027.

RND Director Vikram Rajebhosle said the new Ro-Ro service would not begin before December, with the department currently targeting the first week of February for deployment.

“The ramp on the Sao Pedro side is still under construction. The work could not be completed due to the monsoon,” he said.

The department has been informed that the pending work is expected to be completed by December or January.

Rajebhosle said the department would also deploy additional ferries during the Old Goa novena period to meet the seasonal increase in passenger demand.

RND has also added two new ferry boats to its fleet for the Betim-Panaji route.

“The vessels are larger than the existing boats and can carry around 200 passengers each,” said Rajebhosle.

The two ferries were brought to Goa around three months ago and are already available for operations on the route.

“There is no problem on the route,” Rajebhosle said, indicating that the new vessels can be deployed as required.

RND is also working to address the issue of vehicles being parked on the ferry ramp area on the Panaji side. “Actually, the ramp belongs to RND, but vehicles are parked illegally. A solution is being worked out. It will be done in a month or two,” he said.

The department is also expecting three new, smaller ferry boats, which are likely to be introduced on smaller routes before December.

Rajebhosle said the new vessels would replace some of the older ferry boats currently in operation, as part of the department’s efforts to modernise and strengthen its fleet.