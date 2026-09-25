Centre approves Rs 13 cr seafarers’ welfare centre at Mormugao Port

Vasco: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has approved the establishment of a Seafarers’ Welfare Centre at Mormugao Port. He also said that an existing reputed Maritime Training Institute/College in Goa was being considered for affiliation with Indian Maritime University to strengthen maritime education and training.

The approval for Seafarers’ Welfare Centre came in response to proposals submitted by South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes on June 5, for strengthening maritime infrastructure, maritime education and seafarer welfare in the state.

Fernandes had sought several measures relating to the maritime sector, including facilities for seafarers.

“The proposal for establishing a Seafarers’ Welfare Centre at Mormugao Port has been approved, with financial assistance of Rs 13 crore, plus applicable charges and taxes, from the Seafarers Welfare Fund Society,” Sonowal said in his letter to Fernandes.

Sonowal also said the proposal to upgrade the post of Surveyor-in-Charge, Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Goa, to Principal Officer would be included in the ongoing cadre restructuring proposal of the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

The South Goa MP had also sought the establishment of an Indian Maritime University (IMU) campus in Goa. Sonowal said an existing reputed Maritime Training Institute/College in Goa was being considered for affiliation with IMU to strengthen maritime education and training.

On shore leave for Indian seafarers, Sonowal said DGMA had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Shore Leave Passes to facilitate shore leave and streamline immigration procedures at seaport Immigration Posts.

The Union Minister also referred to Circular No. 38 of 2026 dated July 15 issued pursuant to the Ministry of Home Affairs Circular No. 663 dated July 3. The circular notified amendments to Chapter 23 (Seamen and Aircrew) of the Visa Manual, 2019, to simplify immigration procedures at seaport Immigration Posts.

Fernandes had additionally sought the establishment of a Seamen’s Club at Mormugao Port and introduction of a degree programme in Naval Architecture in Goa. The ministerial response does not state that these two proposals have been approved.

Sonowal said his ministry was taking efforts to promote the maritime sector, with special focus on maritime skilling and training.

The response comes on World Maritime Day, observed on September 24.