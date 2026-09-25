Goa cops to lead nat’l model for smart, tech-driven beat policing

Panaji: Goa Police’s tech-driven policing will serve as a guideline for informed implementation across the country Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Alok Mittal said on Thursday.

Goa Police on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BPR&D, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for the tech-driven implementation of the ‘One Year Action Plan for Effective Utilization of Beat Level Policing’.

Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said the beat is where policing reaches the citizen.

“Goa has already been working to strengthen its beat system, and this partnership will bring a national framework and BPR&D’s expertise to that effort. With NIC Goa as our technology partner, we will take it to the field in letter and spirit,” Kumar said.

Mittal said that the One Year Action Plan aims at a service-oriented, responsive and community-connected police force. “Goa’s compact geography and the groundwork already done here make it well suited for the tech-driven implementation in the state, and the lessons from Goa will inform implementation across the country.”

The MoU flows from the recommendations of the DGsP/IGsP conference, 2025, which called for a focused one-year effort to strengthen beat-level policing.

“The initiative carries forward the Prime Minister’s vision of SMART policing,” said Crime Branch SP Rahul Gupta.

Under the MoU, BPR&D will provide the common implementation framework, structured training material and expert guidance, while operational implementation will rest with Goa Police. The pilot covers six parameters — rationalisation of beat structures, community engagement, generation and lawful use of beat-level information, technology integration, KPI-based monitoring, and capacity building of beat and supervisory officers.

Goa Police has partnered with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Goa, for implementation of a technology-driven system under the MoU framework, including a digital beat book that will bring beat-level information, verifications and field data onto a single platform.

The MoU was signed at the Police Headquarters, Panaji, by Dr Pupul Datta Prasad, IG (National Police Mission), BPR&D, and K R Chaurasia, IGP.