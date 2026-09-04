33 accidents, 24 deaths on highway along Bambolim-Agassaim since 2024

NT Reporter

Panaji

Twenty-four persons have lost their lives in fatal road accidents along the national highway between Bambolim and Agassaim since 2024. The data was provided in a written reply in the Assembly.

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar asked whether

the government proposed to implement a comprehensive safety audit of the NH-66 stretch from Bambolim to Agassaim. In a written reply, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the PWD

had commissioned the four-lane stretch of NH-66 between Bambolim and Agassaim for traffic after conducting a road safety

audit.

As per the data tabled in the state Assembly, 33 accidents were reported from January 2024 to July 2026. Of these, eight were self-accidents, while eight reportedly occurred due to the involvement of pedestrians. In 17 accidents, more than one vehicle was involved.

In 2024, 10 accidents resulted in nine deaths. In 2025, 11 accidents claimed the lives of seven persons, while 12 accidents were reported along the stretch in 2026 up to July, killing

eight persons.

On this particular road stretch, the police have identified three blackspots and one accident-prone zone, and the same has been forwarded to the PWD for remedial measures to prevent accidents, police said.

The three blackspots identified are Flyover Siridao (500 metres), from ISPW Bambolim to Siridao Junction above the flyover; Holy Cross (500 metres), from GOMECO Colony to ISPW Bambolim; and Military Camp (500 metres), from GMC Main Gate to GOMECO Colony. Zuari Bridge (500 metres), from Mai Maria Restaurant to Zuari Bridge, has been identified as an accident-prone zone.

Referring to the steps taken to reduce road accidents, police said that special drives, regular patrolling and nakabandi checks are conducted to prevent overspeeding, drunken driving and rash driving.

Further, accident information is forwarded through the FPS (Field Prospective Survey) to the Public Works Department (PWD) for necessary road engineering and corrective measures, police said.