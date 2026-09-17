Goa’s rain deficit highest in Central India: IMD

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa’s monsoon rainfall deficit has widened from 30.3% on September 9 to 31.7% by September 16, making the state the only meteorological subdivision in the Central India region to record a shortfall exceeding 30%, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The state has received 1,963.4 mm of rainfall against the normal of 2,872.8 mm since June 1, leaving a deficit of 909.4 mm. The shortfall has deepened despite intermittent showers, with monsoon activity remaining weak since

September 6.

North Goa’s deficit increased from 35.1% to 36.3%, while South Goa’s shortfall rose from 25.8% to 27.3% during the week.

Goa recorded a significant shortfall during the initial months of monsoon. In June, the state received 603.2 mm against the normal of 914 mm, registering a deficit of 34%. By the end of July, the cumulative rainfall stood at 1,293.6 mm against the normal of 1,961 mm, with the deficit remaining around 34%.

The situation improved marginally in August, but the cumulative rainfall deficit was still at 30.2% by the end of the month, with the state recording 1,876.2 mm of rain against the normal of 2,689.3 mm.

In contrast, the Central India region recorded an overall seasonal deficit of around 6%.

The Central India region comprises Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat apart from Goa. The states have individually reported smaller shortfalls compared to Goa.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across North and South Goa from September 16 to 22. Generally cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures likely to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

The rain that has been forecast could provide some relief to Goans, but sustained and widespread showers would be necessary to significantly narrow Goa’s seasonal deficit.