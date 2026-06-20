‘SIT probe will bring Ramtemple fund truth to light’

PTI

Lucknow/Ayodhya

Expressing confidence that the SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ayodhya Ram temple will bring the truth to light, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged all parties to refrain from making baseless comments that could hurt the feelings of devotees.

He encouraged anyone with evidence related to the case to present it to the SIT, and warned that anyone found guilty, regardless of their position, would not be spared.

Adityanath made the remarks in Ayodhya on Friday, where a three-member SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple. In an address to all devotees of Lord Ram, he said, “At the (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra) Trust’s request, we have ordered an SIT investigation. I assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT following a request from the temple trust to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The issue came to light on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports and claimed that crores of rupees from donations offered at the temple were missing and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter.

The fund embezzlement row has triggered a political sparring between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties.

On Friday, Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 126 projects worth over Rs 378 crore. This included a Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in the Rudauli Assembly constituency and a statue of warrior Jhalkari Bai.

Speaking at the event, he said, “I request all devotees to remember that he (Lord Ram) has taught us the lesson of ‘maryada’ (righteous conduct). For 500 years, our ancestors struggled to reclaim the sacred site of Lord Ram. Let us wait just another 15 days. However, we must not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya or insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.”

Attacking the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Adityanath said that these parties would never want Ayodhya to gain prominence, simply because they lacked the capability themselves and were unable to achieve it.