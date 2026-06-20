Patanjali opens civil services academy

Agencies

Haridwar

Patanjali has officially announced the inauguration of Patanjali Civil Services Academy, an UPSC educational training initiative designed to prepare IAS, IPS and other central services officers “grounded in Indian values, modern science and a spirit of national

service”.

Swami Ramdev characterised the academy as a “historical and era-defining contribution” to education. He emphasised that while India is governed by the Constitution, the execution of laws depends entirely on the character of officers. “Education is the greatest constructive work in the world because it builds the mind, character and leadership,” he said.

He said that the academy follows a “tri-education” model – a trinity of knowledge represented by spiritual wisdom, administrative excellence and academic rigour – comparable to the union of the Rig, Yajur and Sama Vedas.

The curriculum aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP) and the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), focusing on “Virasat and Vigyan” (Heritage and Science) and “Bodhi and Shodh” (Vision and Research), he said.

Former senior bureaucrat Dr N P Singh spoke extensively on the need for a paradigm shift in Indian administration. He argued that the current bureaucratic structure often suffers from a “colonial consciousness” inherited from the 1835 education system. The academy will be led by educator Awadh Ojha.