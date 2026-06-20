Uguem to have Rs 40.28-crore yoga, naturopathy and wellness centre

Special Correspondent

Panaji

A Rs 40.28-crore yoga, naturopathy and wellness centre will come up in two years on over 60,000 square metres of land in Uguem village in Sanguem taluka.

Goa Forest Development Corporation (GFDC) has floated a tender for the development of this centre through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 40.28 crore, will be implemented on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. GFDC under the proposal will provide around 60,690 sqm of land at Uguem for the project. The proposed facility is expected to offer yoga and meditation facilities, Ayurvedic and naturopathy treatments, wellness therapies, accommodation cottages, a restaurant, swimming pool, sauna, massage centre, nature and river trails, and so on.

The selected private developer will be responsible for financing, constructing, operating and maintaining the wellness centre and will recover its investment through user charges. The project will be offered on a 32-year concession period, comprising a two-year construction phase followed by 30 years of operation and maintenance.

At the end of the concession period, the facility is expected to be transferred back to the corporation.