375 overspeeding cases on Porvorim flyover in 9 days

Traffic chaos continues on bridges and at Merces Circle

Panaji: A total of 375 cases of overspeeding have been reported on the newly inaugurated six-lane elevated corridor in Porvorim over the past nine days. The speed limit on the flyover is 65 kmph.

The police began monitoring vehicle speeds following a fatal accident on September 12 in which two persons were killed.

The authorities subsequently closed the entry and exit points near Hotel Neo Majestic, Porvorim, and prohibited two-wheelers from using the flyover.

Two more accidents were reported after the fatal crash, apparently caused by overspeeding, but no injuries were reported.

On Monday, restrictions on the use of the flyover led to traffic congestion along the Mandovi bridges, extending up to Merces Circle. The lifting of restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles following completion of the flyover also contributed to increased traffic.

The police said adequate personnel had been deployed at strategic locations to regulate traffic.

Similar congestion was reported on Tuesday. The traffic police said three separate events in the city contributed to the traffic chaos for some time, but the situation was managed by police personnel.

The Congress’ ‘Gõy Rakhonn Yatra’, the Ganpati visarjan procession and another religious procession added to traffic congestion during the evening peak hours.