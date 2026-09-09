50% of homes to get rooftop solar systems by 2027: Sawant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said Goa has set a target of installing 21,200 rooftop solar systems by 2027.

“The government aims to equip 50 per cent of Goa’s homes with rooftop solar systems,” he said.

Earlier, Sawant inaugurated a workshop on ‘Goa’s Clean Energy Transition: Pathways for a Sustainable Future’ in the city and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government of Goa and German-based Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), supported by the Embassy of Germany in India.

The MoU is expected to strengthen the government-GIZ partnership in renewable energy and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister said that the MoU will advance initiatives in capacity building, net positive panchayats, model solar villages, green cooking, Agri-PV, net zero campuses and the Goa e-boat pilot programme.

“The state’s clean energy journey must benefit every section of society, including farmers, women, youth, self-help groups, entrepreneurs and local communities. Renewable energy is not only about reducing emissions; it is about livelihoods, empowerment and building a sustainable future for Goa,” he said.

Sawant said that an Agri-PV pilot at Goa College of Agriculture is looking at ways to carry out farming and solar-power generation on the same piece of land. The state is also contemplating exploring floating solar, canal-top solar and building-integrated photovoltaic projects.

“As of February 2026, altogether 289 homes under PM Surya Ghar Yojana are generating 14.5 MW of green energy, with over 4,700 approvals granted and Rs 4.28 crore in subsidies released,” he said, adding, “Goa aims to install 21,200 rooftop solar systems by 2027, generating 65 MW of green energy.”

It was also said that India has achieved 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, reaching the Paris Agreement target five years ahead of schedule. As of June 2025, India had 484.5 GW of installed capacity, with 242.8 GW from non-fossil sources.