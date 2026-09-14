AAP, GFP stitch ‘Goa First’ tie-up

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Sunday launched the Goa First alliance ahead of the assembly elections, positioning the alliance as an alternative to the BJP and Congress.

Addressing a joint press conference, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and GFP president Vijai Sardessai said forming the alliance five months before the elections would provide time to present an alternative and prevent opposition votes from being split among candidates

Kejriwal said the alliance was intended to end a cycle of defections, corruption and the influence of builder and contractor lobbies in state politics. He also said the assumption that non-BJP alliances only divide anti-BJP votes was a misconception.

Meanwhile, differences have cropped up in GFP as some members are not very keen with the alliance with AAP. They prefer a tieup with Congress. P 3

The GFP president said the alliance would seek a full majority on the issues of governance, political stability and protection of

Goa’s interests.