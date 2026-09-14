Chavath brings festive fervour in Goa

Panaji: Ganesh Chaturthi, or ‘Chavath’, the annual festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, will be celebrated across the state from Monday, with devotees making last-minute preparations to welcome the deity.

Most devotees will celebrate the festival for a day and a half after installing the idol of Lord Ganesh in their homes, while others will observe it for five, seven, nine or 11 days.

The festival will also be celebrated by Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Mandals and community groups.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao have greeted Goans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festivities begin on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Some families follow the ‘Tay’ or ‘Hartalika’ ritual, which will be observed this year on the day of Chaturthi itself.