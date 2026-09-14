Govt orders bike ban on Porvorim corridor

Panaji/Margao: Following Saturday’s accident in which two people were killed, PWD Minister Digambar Kamat on Sunday announced a temporary ban on two-wheelers on the Porvorim Elevated Corridor. He also said the corridor’s entry and exit points in Porvorim would be closed.

The fatal collision occurred near one of the service-road exits, while another bike-car accident was reported at the same location on Sunday.

All entry and exit points or accesses towards the Atal Setu side have been ordered closed, except those specifically permitted for emergency or essential services.

Motorcyclists have been directed to use the service roads below the elevated corridor. The temporary traffic restrictions, notified by PWD Executive Engineer, Works Division VII (NH), Gajanan Desai, will remain in force until further notice.

Kamat inspected the Porvorim corridor and Merces junction on Sunday along with PWD engineers, National Highways officials, district administration officials and police personnel.

He said discussions were held with the Principal Chief Engineer of the PWD, Chief Engineer of National Highways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways officials, collectors, the North Goa Superintendent of Police and other police officials before deciding on the preventive measures.

“We have taken two major decisions after thoroughly inspecting the site. One is to ban the entry of two-wheelers on the Porvorim corridor, and the second is to close the entry and exit points of this elevated route,” Kamat said.

Access points connecting the corridor to the service roads near the Neo Majestic Hotel on the Porvorim side and at Guirim will be closed to two-wheelers, with cement barricades being installed at both ends. Two-wheelers will continue to use the existing ground-level road in both directions.

The revised arrangement will also alter the movement of four-wheelers.

Motorists travelling from Mapusa towards Panaji and the Secretariat will use the Guirim-Porvorim corridor and Atal Setu, while those travelling from Panaji towards Mapusa and beyond will use Atal Setu from the Merces junction and the Porvorim corridor.

Kamat said a prima facie assessment indicated that overspeeding by the car may have caused the accident. “If one watches the video of the reported accident, it is very clear that the car driver drove the vehicle at a very high speed,” he said.

The Minister termed the fatal accident unfortunate and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Every life is precious; responsible driving saves lives,” Kamat said, appealing to motorists to follow traffic rules, avoid reckless manoeuvring and adhere strictly to speed limits.

Police personnel have been deployed along the corridor, while interceptor vehicles equipped with radar systems will monitor vehicle speeds.

The speed limit on the flyover has been notified at 65 kmph, with directions issued for appropriate speed-limit and traffic-warning signboards.

IIM Nagpur team to arrive this week

PANAJI: PWD Minister Digambar Kamat said a team from IIM Nagpur will visit Goa on Wednesday or Thursday to study traffic movement at Divja

and Kadamba circles, including the congested Merces Circle.

The PWD Minister said the government signed a memorandum of understanding with IIM Nagpur on September 11.

He said the team’s assessment would form the basis of a comprehensive traffic-management master plan covering the Porvorim corridor and surrounding junctions.

“The temporary traffic restrictions will remain in place while the plan is being finalised,” Kamat said.

He said the government’s priority was to ensure public safety while streamlining traffic movement on the corridor.