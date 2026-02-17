‘Adopt solar rooftops to achieve self-sufficiency’ Sawant

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged citizens to adopt rooftop solar systems to help Goa move towards self-sufficiency in electricity and reduced carbon emissions.

Stating that 3,100 citizens in Goa have registered for solar energy units under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, he said, “The state must expand participation to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation and promote clean and renewable energy.”

Sawant was addressing a vendors’ outreach programme at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda where he launched an awareness and publicity campaign on the scheme.

Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik said 289 homes were powered by rooftop solar systems in the state.

“14.5 megawatts of green energy is being produced,” Naik said, urging citizens to enrol under the scheme to reduce electricity costs and promote environment-friendly energy.

Power Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana stood at 34 gigawatts in 2024-25 and had increased to 52 gigawatts in the current year.

He said cooperation from panchs, sarpanchs and government officials was required for wider implementation.

During the programme, Sawant disbursed cheques amounting to Rs 66.21 crore to Revolving Fund, Community Investment Fund and start-up beneficiaries across 18 Cluster Level Federations.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Goa State Co-operative Bank and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Lakhpati Nidhi Yojana.

Sanction orders were distributed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Awards were presented to selected Self-Help Groups and entrepreneurs, including beneficiaries of MUDRA loans and Lakhpati Didi enterprises. Vehicles operated by women entrepreneurs under the Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana were flagged off.

Also present were NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, Ponda Municipal Council Chairperson Virendra Dhavalikar and Kala Mandir Chairperson Ritesh Naik, among others.