With no bidders for new sopo contract, BMC cuts levy by 5%

NT Reporter

Bicholim

The Bicholim Municipal Council (BMC), at its meeting held on Monday, resolved to retender the contract for collecting sopo tax, after no bidders came forward following a 10 per cent hike in the levy.

The council has now reduced the sopo tax by 5 per cent and will float the tender again.

BMC chairperson Vijay Kumar Natekar presided over the meeting.

A resolution was also passed to offer a job to a student of a special children’s school following a request by Keshav Seva Sadhana.

There was a heated discussion on sopo tax collected from gadas owners.

It was brought to the notice of the authorities that some persons running two gadas were paying sopo tax for only one. It was decided to initiate action against such persons. The market inspector was directed to maintain vigilance to prevent such irregularities.

Councillors also raised the issue of fish vendors occupying open spaces to sell fish despite the availability of a separate fish market. Foul smell was said to be causing inconvenience to market purchasers and nearby shopkeepers.

It was decided to take strict action against such vendors.

Vice chairperson Deepa Pal, other councillors and chief officer Nehal Talavanekar were present for the meeting.