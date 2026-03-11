Speaker warns ministers over their conduct in Assembly

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Warning ministers over their conduct in the state Legislative Assembly, Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Tuesday said a recurring pattern of behaviour has emerged during Assembly sessions, with members of the council of ministers raising their voices, shouting, taunting, ridiculing and directing personal accusations at other members.

He further stated that such conduct is antithetical to the solemn Oath of Office taken under the Third Schedule of the Constitution of India, further appealing to these members of the Legislative Assembly to maintain the dignity of the House.