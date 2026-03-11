TERI to conduct study on carrying capacity of villages

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed the Goa Legislative Assembly that the state government has signed an agreement with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to undertake a comprehensive study on the carrying capacity of villages.

Replying to the general discussion on the Budget 2026-27 on Tuesday in the House, Sawant said the agreement was signed with TERI by the state government in October 2025.

According to him, the initiative aims to scientifically assess the environmental, infrastructural and population limits of villages so that future development is planned in a sustainable manner.

The study will evaluate factors such as water resources, waste management, land use, tourism pressure and existing infrastructure in rural areas.

The demand for comprehensive carrying capacity of villages in Goa has been there for the last many years, and gram sabhas of various village panchayats have already taken resolutions for the same.

Environmentalists and social activists have raised concerns over unplanned development, rising tourism pressure and increasing construction in rural areas had led to repeated demands for a carrying capacity study.

Chief Minister also said the government has tied up with industries for conducting placement drives in government colleges.

“In the past, the placement drive was conducted in professional colleges. Now, we have decided to conduct such placement drives by industries in government colleges where normal graduation courses are offered. The government will also provide incentives to the selected candidates,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the Budget 2026-27 is a foundation for achieving a goal of Viksit Goa by 2037, adding that the document has focused on equitable and inclusive development, he said.

He said the gross state domestic product (GSDP) is estimated at Rs 1.31 lakh crore, with the per capita income projected to reach Rs 8.18 lakh, among the highest in the country.

The Chief Minister said the secondary sector contributes around 19 per cent to the economy, while agriculture and mining together contribute nearly 10 per cent.

Sawant said the Rs 30,195-crore budget maintains fiscal discipline with revenue receipts of Rs 21,970 crore and a revenue surplus approach.

“Public finance management remains strong and sustainable. We are conscious of interest repayment and maintaining financial stability,” he said.

Highlighting the gender-responsive budgeting initiative, the Chief Minister said the government has outlined policies aimed at equitable and inclusive development with women at the centre of decision-making in public finance and governance.

Sawant also emphasised that the budget includes a mid-term fiscal plan and an action-taken report aligned with the vision of Viksit Goa 2037.

He said the state is expecting Rs 1,600 crore interest-free loan for 50 years from the central government under reform-linked schemes.

Sawant said Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) remains a major welfare mechanism, covering 183 schemes including scholarships and social benefits.

He also highlighted that over 6,000 youth have been employed through Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

“Nearly Rs 50 crore is transferred every month, amounting to Rs 543 crore annually, directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts under various welfare schemes,” he stated.

Sawant also said GIS mapping of road works to prevent repeated digging, and duplication has been made mandatory by the Public Works Department.

In the new and renewable energy sector, the government wants to make the village panchayats self-reliant in solar energy.

Stating that various projects will be taken up by the Urban Development Department in cities, he said a Ro-Ro ferry service will be introduced to Divar island soon.

He also said the foundation stone for international convention centre will be laid soon as the successful bidder has already been finalised for the project.

The Chief Minister further said the World Bank has accepted the proposal in principle for climate-resilient projects worth Rs 1,650 crore.