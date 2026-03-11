Govt to frame policy to deal with human-wildlife conflict

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government will soon frame Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Policy by studying similar policies in Karnataka and Kerala.

He also stated that a fund of Rs 3.5 crore has already been earmarked to tackle such conflicts.

Replying to a question from Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye as regards monkey menace, Rane said the government will soon have proper framework to deal with human-animal conflict, following consultation with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

He also said that direction would be given to the Forest Department to conduct the mapping of hotspots of monkey menace and to submit related data.

Participating in the discussion during the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao urged the government to introduce a comprehensive Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Policy similar to the ones implemented in the neighbouring states, noting that these states have dedicated budgets and structured mechanisms to address such incidents.

The Forest Minister said several wild animals, including panthers, bisons, monkeys and leopards, are increasingly entering residential areas.

“I know this is a serious issue, and it is important for us to create the right ecosystem within forest areas so that the wildlife remains in their natural habitat,” he added, telling the House that a provision of Rs 3.5 crore has been made to address human-animal conflict in the state.

Shetye brought to the notice of the House that monkeys are increasingly destroying crops and fruit-bearing trees in residential areas and farms, causing heavy losses to the farmers.