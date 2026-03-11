Vijai tenders apology

NT Reporter

Panaji

Taking moral responsibility of the protest by Mirabag locals from the visitors’ gallery in the state Legislative Assembly, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology in the House.

Sardesai said he respects the Speaker and considers him an ideal in a democratic House.

“Today I am accused of disrupting the business of the session based on an alleged inquiry which unfortunately has been held behind my back. There is a fundamental principle of the law that while condemning anyone, he should not be unheard.

“The principle of natural justice that flows from Article 14 of the Constitution of India is one of the most cherished virtues. I have a right to explain before being held responsible, liable for anything arising out of an unfortunate event which happened on the first day of the session,” he said.

The legislator said the inquiry conducted behind his back is only suggestive of the fact that the passes were issued by his staff.

“I don’t deny this at all. However, conclusion arrived is wholly uncalled for and unwarranted. You have given us the right to issue passes to people to come and attend the session. The exercise of this right cannot be faulted upon. Rules of business of this House neither frowns on such issuance nor holds the issuer responsible for the subsequent conduct of the invitees while attending the proceedings,” Sardesai maintained.

He also said, “I would like to clarify that I did not foresee that any disruptive action would take place. I had no knowledge of the intention of those people when they requested me for the passes. The inquiry conducted by the Chair does not suggest that I instigated this. In today’s day and age we politicians can always be a victim of conspiracy to tarnish our image,” he said, adding, “If I had known about their behaviour, would I have given them the passes? Would I become culpable?”

Sardesai said that if it has contributed to an environment that disrespects the integrity and dignity of the Chair of the House, then he fully owns up this morally.

“I will take moral responsibility and express an unconditional apology as you desire and regret for the same,” Sardesai said.

The Fatorda MLA said that while legislators have the right to issue passes, the authority to allow people inside the Assembly rests with the Speaker.

If MLAs are expected to take responsibility for the conduct of those given passes, then the Assembly would have to discuss the matter and frame a separate rule or law regarding it, he said.