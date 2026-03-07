CM launches Sukanya Kaushal Vikas Yojana

NT Reporter

Panaji

To encourage young women to take up skill development, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, announced Mukhyamantri Sukanya Kaushal Vikas Protsahan Yojana

under which tuition fees will be waived off entirely to women candidates who enroll for trades in government ITIs.

“This will reduce the dropout rate and encourage women to take up skill education. Nearly 1,000 young women are expected to benefit from this,” Sawant said.

Sawant announced to start Drone Remote Pilot Training Operator Centre at government ITI,

Cacora.

He also said that the State Government will conduct a skill gap analysis to ascertain the gap between local workforce skills and industry requirements.

He said that under PM-SETU scheme, five government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded on a hub and spoke model. While Bicholim ITI will be upgraded as the hub and Mapusa, Pernem, Panaji and Vasco will be upgraded as spokes to provide the required infrastructure in a bid to promote skill education.

Sawant also announced to construct new government ITIs in Dharbandora and Sanguem talukas.

“To create skilled workforce, the state government will start certificate courses in areas of event production management, technical rigging and staging, light and sound engineering and wedding hospitality,” he said.