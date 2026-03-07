Manufacturing, power & aviation propel Goa’s GSDP to 15% growth

NT Reporter

Goa’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices was estimated at Rs 1,12,525.47 crore in 2024-25, registering growth of 15.01 per cent over the previous year, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

The survey said GSDP had grown by 14.95 per cent in 2023-24 when it stood at Rs 97,838.56 crore.

At constant prices with 2011-12 as the base year, GSDP was estimated at Rs 63,436.63 crore in 2024-25, reflecting growth of 11.95 per cent. The survey said the state economy had recorded a contraction of 4.70 per cent in 2022-23.

The Primary Sector, which includes agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining, accounted for 5.74% of GSDP at constant prices in 2024-25 and recorded growth of 4.79%, the survey said.

Mining and quarrying increased their share from 0.15% of GSDP in 2021-22 to 0.50% in 2023-24 following the resumption of mining activity in the state, it said.

The Secondary Sector, including manufacturing, construction, electricity and utilities, accounted for 50.76% of GSDP and grew by 12.60% in 2024-25.

The Tertiary Sector, which includes services such as trade, transport, finance and public administration, accounted for 43.50% of GSDP and recorded growth of 11.05%. Transport by means other than railways increased its share from 1.65% of GSDP in 2021-22 to 2.57% in 2024-25, which the survey said was linked to operations at Manohar International Airport.

The survey said per capita income at current prices increased from Rs 5,19,681 in 2021-22 to Rs 6,19,624 in 2023-24 and was estimated at Rs 7,09,045 in 2024-25.

At constant prices, per capita income increased from Rs 3,40,167 in 2021-22 to an estimated Rs 3,99,727 in 2024-25.

Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at constant prices stood at Rs 54,339.45 crore in 2024-25, reflecting growth of 12.41%.