Police log 87% detection rate, get Rs 1.1K cr for force modernisation

The state government has allocated Rs 1,100 crore for the police department, of which Rs 1,044 crore is towards revenue expenditure and Rs 56 crore towards capital expenditure.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa Police have achieved an 87.72 per cent detection rate. He said the government aims to strengthen the police force by improving manpower, providing advanced training and upgrading infrastructure.

The police training school at Valpoi is scheduled

for improvements this year, he said.

Sawant said that the government has established a Department of Forensic Science, for which Rs 25 crore has been allocated. To ensure rapid evidence collection across the state, the administration has introduced three mobile forensic vans that will visit crime scenes.

Sawant said that the government is committed to establishing a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology.

Referring to other proposals, Sawant said that the upgradation of wireless communication from analogue to digital mode in various police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 20 crore. He said that an integrated cyber security solution, including a centre of excellence in cyber security and a malware analysis laboratory, will be set up at a cost of Rs 89.45 crore over a period of five years.

He said that 222 vehicles of multiple types across units and police stations

of the Goa Police will also be procured at a cost of

Rs 24 crore.

Sawant said that several construction projects have been undertaken or are set to begin, including a new police headquarters building, for which Rs 45.62 crore has been allocated and work has already started.

Sawant said that the ‘Deep Trace’ app has

been launched to quickly identify profiles involved in cyber and financial fraud, while the ‘Quick Pass’ app will provide a hassle-free traffic clearance system

for motorists.

In terms of road safety awareness, the traffic police have already provided education to 51,983 students and 41,001 drivers.