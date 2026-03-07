‘Greener Goa’ to cost Rs 1,650 crore; climate resilience plan proposed

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 1,650 crore over the next two years for the ‘Goa’s Umbrella Programme – Climate and Disaster Resilient Greener Goa’, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said while presenting the state Budget.

“The programme has received in-principle approval from the Department of Economic Affairs and is aimed at strengthening the state’s resilience to climate change through low-carbon pathways and ecosystem-based solutions,” said Sawant. He said the government proposes to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the programme. The SPV will manage funding under a 70:30 sharing arrangement between the centre and state, he said.

The government also proposes to establish a State Carbon Nodal Cell under the Environment Department to develop a carbon monetisation mechanism. “The cell will quantify environmental savings and facilitate the generation of carbon credits.”

Sawant said the government has also proposed the formation of a Khazan Board under the Agriculture Department to oversee the conservation and management of khazan lands. The board will function as a nodal agency for the protection and management of these ecosystems, he said.

Besides, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1.40 crore for the integrated management, monitoring, renovation, rejuvenation and conservation of notified wetland areas.

An additional Rs 1.50 crore has been proposed for branding and marketing ‘Govan’ products through the State Biodiversity Board, he said.

Sawant said the government has also signed a memorandum of understanding with BITS Pilani to develop an early warning system for forest fires.

Rs 1 crore has been allocated under the ‘Shram Shakti Se Jal Samruddhi’ scheme to strengthen lake management committees. The committees will oversee the management of notified wetland areas.

and ensure their conservation, he said.