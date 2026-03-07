Rs 1,237.5 cr for roads, bridges; Rs 100 cr for every assembly constituency

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced in the annual budget for the financial year 2026–27 that a fund provision of Rs 1,237.5 crore has been made under the Public Works Department for improvement of roads and construction of bridges in all assembly constituencies.

He also announced that MLAs will get sanctions of up to Rs 100 crore for each assembly constituency through various departments.

“From this financial year, the government has decided to take a priority works list from MLAs under capital works for repair and maintenance. The MLAs have to give the priority list at the beginning of every financial year,” he said.

Sawant also expressed confidence that Goa will receive Rs 3,000 crore for various national highway projects through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the upcoming financial year.

He further announced that a provision of Rs 444.63 crore has been made for three road projects — a four-lane road from Electronic City Tuem to the national highway, a bridge towards Shree Paik Dev temple at Sanguem, and traffic circuit beautification at Goa Medical College and surrounding institutions at Bambolim.

The Chief Minister also increased the budgetary provision for the drinking water department by 25.94 per cent in this budget, which now stands at Rs 1,009.5 crore.

He said that the government is monitoring the use of potable water to ensure it is utilised judiciously and shared equally. Accordingly, Rs 478.5 crore has been allocated for completing ongoing water treatment plant works and for distribution of water through pipelines in a sustainable

manner.

Sawant said that a total of 225 MLD water treatment projects will be completed in the financial year 2026–27. The government will also enhance the capacity of the Selaulim water treatment project from 160 MLD to 240 MLD and lay a dedicated pipeline from Verna to Bambolim.

“This will help to improve water supply in Tiswadi taluka. The government has already taken up the work of replacing old water pipelines in a phased manner,” he said.