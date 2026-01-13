Age-old remedies, modern admiration: Tribal medicine healers showcase herbal legacy at Canacona’s Lokotsav

Abel Baretto

Canacona: Traditional medicine emerged as the central theme at this year’s Lokotsav at Amone in Canacona, drawing large crowds to stalls showcasing indigenous healing practices that continue to survive through generations despite the rapid changes brought by modern lifestyles.

The annual festival once again functioned as a living archive of tribal culture, but it was the display and practice of ‘ganvtii vokdam’—local herbal medicines—that attracted the most attention.

Nearly 40 traditional healers from remote tribal villages participated, highlighting Goa’s rich botanical heritage while demonstrating how age-old medicinal knowledge remains relevant both as a healthcare option and a sustainable livelihood.

Stalls displayed medicines prepared from dry leaves, powders, pastes, bark, roots and carefully mixed plant combinations, each accompanied by instructions for use. The remedies addressed a wide range of ailments, including deworming, cough and cold, acidity, stomach disorders, loss of appetite, kidney stones, body pain, bone-related problems, diarrhoea, skin ailments, ringworm, herpes, jaundice, burns, snake and dog bites, chicken pox, cholesterol-related conditions and other common health issues.

“I learnt the identification of medicinal plants and preparation of remedies from my grandfather and father. I follow a holistic approach, assessing a person’s past and present health before prescribing medicines,” said eighty-year-old traditional healer Shabu Velip from Cotigao.

He added that he has participated in several state and national-level exhibitions, and that traditional healing has made him self-reliant and earned him social recognition.

Premanand from Shristal spoke of his specialised knowledge in handling cases of stillbirth in cattle when veterinary services are unavailable. He also treats bone fractures in animals and said the medicinal knowledge of local plants has been passed down through generations in his family.

Mangal Govind Velip demonstrated a traditional smoke inhalation device used for deworming, made of a pipe attached to a shell. “People visit me from distant places, including Panaji, to seek treatment,” she said.

Bhagyashree Velip from Avali-Cotigao said she prepares medicines for 23 different ailments and receives patients mainly through word of mouth.

“Repeated success of the medicines strengthens people’s trust in traditional healing, said Bhagyashree.

With over 50 years of experience, Lakshman Kurko Gaonkar from Yeda, Cotigao, said traditional medicine cannot be learnt quickly and requires years of observation and practice. People often return when other forms of treatment fail to address their ailments, he said.

While traditional medicine formed the core attraction, Lokotsav also showcased other aspects of tribal life. Stalls displayed handmade household items such as coconut brooms (viranche zhaadu), baskets, mats, supli, patlo and dali. Tribal cuisine, including kuleanchem xecxec, stone-ground chutneys, dry fish kishmoor and poley made from rice and millet, was served.

Women from tribal villages such as Cola, Gaondongrim, Shristal, Cotigao, Barcem and Poinguinim sold fresh farm produce, fruits, tubers, vegetables, flowers and homemade items.