RCB rejoice in ‘Grace’ful win

Skipper Mandhana impresses too in their 9-wicket victory over UP Warriorz

Navi Mumbai: Grace Harris produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting en route to a 40-ball 85 to script Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s emphatic nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Sent in to bat, UP Warriorz were rocked by a dramatic collapse after a steady start, losing four wickets for 14 runs to slump from 36/1 to 50/5 in the ninth over. Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil did the early damage for RCB before experienced all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin staged a strong recovery. The duo added an unbroken 93 runs from 72 balls, with Deepti anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls and Dottin contributing 40 not out off 37 to lift UPW to a respectable 143/5.

Chasing 144, RCB made light work of the target as Harris unleashed a brutal assault in the powerplay.

The Australian tore into Dottin, smashing 32 runs in one over, and brought up the fastest fifty of the season in just 22 balls. She went on to hammer 10 fours and five sixes before falling with the finish line in sight. Skipper Smriti Mandhana provided ideal support with an unbeaten 47 off 32 balls as the pair stitched together a match-winning 137-run stand. RCB completed the chase in just 12.1 overs to climb to the top of the table.