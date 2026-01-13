Cyprian answers Chapora’s prayers

His stoppage-time header hands them a 1-0 win over Guardian Angel SC

Nagoa: Cyprian Rodrigues’ stoppage-time header proved decisive as Chapora YS edged Guardian Angel SC 1-0 in the Goa Professional League clash at Nagoa Ground.

Chapora’s first real opening arrived when Soham Sheticar was brought down on the edge of the box by Suman Lepcha. Richard Cardoz stepped up for the free-kick, but his efforts brushed the wall and went out for a corner.

A long ball into Angel’s defensive third forced goalkeeper Oswin Rodrigues to rush off his line, but in his haste he handled the ball outside the box. The referee showed a straight red, leaving Guardian Angel reduced to ten men.

Chapora’s persistence finally paid off in added time. Kirtikesh Gadekar delivered a teasing cross from the left that Edwin Viegas met with a half-volley, only to be denied by the woodwork. The rebound fell back to Gadekar, who swung in another inviting ball, and this time Cyprian Rodrigues made no mistake, powering a header home to seal all three points.