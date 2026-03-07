Edu sector to get Rs 3,400 cr boost; CM announces mega reforms

NT Reporter

Panaji

With budgetary allocation of over Rs 3,400 crore to the education sector, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced various schemes including Mukhyamantri Udaan Bharari Yojana to provide financial assistance to aspiring lady pilots, integrated school complex at Sankhali, providing biodegradable sanitary pads to students in high schools and higher secondary schools, among others.

Sawant also said that the work on Mathgram Vidya Sankul, the integrated school complex at Davorlim will begin this year. Sawant said to provide education of global standards, the state government has granted permission to GATE International School, Aldeia and group, Rising Indy School of excellence.

Sawant announced that a technology business incubator will be established at the Goa College of Engineering which will function as a state apex incubator and other colleges will incubate here under a hub-and-spoke model.

Sawant said that the PRAYoG initiative through the Directorate of Higher Education will strengthen the research foundation among undergraduate students, under which structured training would be provided. He also announced Fund Connect initiative which will help the faculty as well as students to secure research funding.

He also said that the work on the integrated college complex – Mahavidyalaya Sankul will begin from this year onwards, which will house six colleges – Goa College of Pharmacy, Goa College of Home Science, Goa College of Fine Arts, Goa College of Music, Goa College of Architecture and Goa College of Education.