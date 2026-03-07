Govt to fill 2,500 posts through staff selection panel; fee waiver PwDs

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced in the annual budget for the financial year 2026–27 that the government will fill 2,500 posts in various departments through the Goa Staff Selection Commission.

He said the commission has been working effectively and transparently since its inception and that the recruitment process has been conducted purely on a merit basis.

“Till date, the Goa Staff Selection Commission issued eight advertisements for filling up 2,500 posts and the commission has recommended 1,100 candidates to the government for various posts after conducting competitive exams and adopting a transparent process,” he said. Sawant further announced that the government will waive the application fees for ‘Divyang’ candidates appearing for the Goa Staff Selection Commission examinations and will also not make an experience certificate mandatory for them.

The Chief Minister also proposed setting up a special cell under the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC) to impart training and upskilling to Goan youth for job opportunities in foreign countries.

He also proposed reservation of jobs at the entry level of various departments for employees working under the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

“The government will make reservations at the entry level of various departments as per the eligibility of the GHRDC employees under the government recruitment rules,” he said.

Sawant further announced that the government will revise the remuneration of GHRDC employees and confirm their services under the same policy.

The Chief Minister added that the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board granted approval to 31 projects with investments worth Rs 1,117 crore last year, which will create around 4,950 jobs in various sectors in the state.

“Goa-IPB has begun grounding for international investments and under which two companies namely Eurostampa India Pvt Ltd and Netzsch Technologies India Pvt Ltd have invested Rs 166 crore and created 1,308 employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

Sawant also proposed setting up a research and development assistance scheme for Goan youth through industrial companies operating in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that a medical college will be set up in South Goa under the ESI Corporation, where 50 per cent of the seats will be reserved for Goan students, which he said will help improve healthcare facilities for citizens of Goa.

He also proposed strengthening employment exchanges by upgrading them as employment facilitation hubs.

“This system will create an online facility for applying for jobs and also enable job providers to advertise vacant seats through an online system,” he said.